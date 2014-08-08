ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Swazi Gold
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Swazi Gold

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

3.4 81 reviews

Swazi Gold

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 81 reviews

Swazi Gold

Swazi Gold is a sativa landrace strain from Africa known for its sweet, citrus flavor and fast-acting effects. Designed to withstand the harsh conditions of its mountainous homeland, Swazi Gold grows with ease and resilience, although growers will have to wait anywhere from 55 to 85 days for plants to finish flowering.

Effects

Show all

61 people reported 480 effects
Happy 57%
Euphoric 40%
Giggly 39%
Relaxed 39%
Energetic 36%
Stress 39%
Depression 32%
Pain 19%
Lack of appetite 18%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 44%
Dry eyes 22%
Paranoid 13%
Dizzy 11%
Anxious 9%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

81

write a review

Find Swazi Gold nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Swazi Gold nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Swazi Gold

Products with Swazi Gold

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Swazi Gold nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Godzilla, Omega Dawg, Stella Blue, Punky Lion, and Swazi Gold
New Strains Alert: Godzilla, Omega Dawg, Stella Blue, Punky Lion, and Swazi Gold

Most popular in