Sweet Amnesia Haze by Sweet Seeds is a sativa cross of a prized Amnesia Haze cut. This strain emits all the same flavors and effects of Amnesia Haze, but with just a touch more citrus zest, cedar, and incense on the nose as well as a strong, uplifting cerebral buzz. This strain’s happy, heady effects make it ideal for consumers looking to shed stress while staying productive and alert.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
4
Kooterbrown
austinmartino
missbuscaglia
Sfhaze
Find Sweet Amnesia Haze nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sweet Amnesia Haze nearby.
Lineage
Products with Sweet Amnesia Haze
Hang tight. We're looking for Sweet Amnesia Haze nearby.