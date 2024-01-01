Sweet Amnesia Haze XL Auto
Sweet Amnesia Haze XL Auto is a sativa weed strain bred by Sweet Seeds. It is an autoflowering version of their Sweet Amnesia Haze, a sativa cross of two prized Amnesia Haze clone cuts to create a vigorous, fast-flowering, and productive version of the much-loved sativa. This strain emits all the same flavors and effects of Amnesia Haze, but with just a touch more citrus zest, cedar, and incense on the nose as well as a strong, uplifting cerebral buzz. This strain’s happy, heady effects make it ideal for consumers looking to shed stress while staying productive and alert. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sweet Amnesia Haze XL Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
