Be the first to review!
SativaTHC 20%CBD

Sweet Amnesia Haze XL Auto

Sweet Amnesia Haze XL Auto is a sativa weed strain bred by Sweet Seeds. It is an autoflowering version of their Sweet Amnesia Haze, a sativa cross of two prized Amnesia Haze clone cuts to create a vigorous, fast-flowering, and productive version of the much-loved sativa. This strain emits all the same flavors and effects of Amnesia Haze, but with just a touch more citrus zest, cedar, and incense on the nose as well as a strong, uplifting cerebral buzz. This strain’s happy, heady effects make it ideal for consumers looking to shed stress while staying productive and alert. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sweet Amnesia Haze XL Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Sweet Amnesia Haze XL Auto

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Sweet Amnesia Haze XL Auto products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Sweet Amnesia Haze XL Auto near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Sweet Amnesia Haze XL Auto strain genetics

Strain parent
Amh
Amnesia Haze
parent
Sweet Amnesia Haze XL Auto
SAHX
Sweet Amnesia Haze XL Auto
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.