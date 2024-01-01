Sweet Gelato Auto
Sweet Gelato Auto is a hybrid strain bred by Sweet Seeds from a genetic cross of Gelato x Killer Kush Auto®. This is the result of five generations of breeding to get the best of both the Cookies and OG Kush lineages; dense, trichome-heavy buds release intense aromas of sweet, earthy, and fruity notes, with an underlying woody nuttiness and a hint of mint. It generally expresses around 20% THC, with uplifting effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sweet Gelato Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sweet Gelato AutoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sweet Gelato Auto products near you
Similar to Sweet Gelato Auto near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—