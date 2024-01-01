stock photo similar to Sweet Gelato Auto
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Sweet Gelato Auto

Sweet Gelato Auto is a hybrid strain bred by Sweet Seeds from a genetic cross of Gelato x Killer Kush Auto®. This is the result of five generations of breeding to get the best of both the Cookies and OG Kush lineages; dense, trichome-heavy buds release intense aromas of sweet, earthy, and fruity notes, with an underlying woody nuttiness and a hint of mint. It generally expresses around 20% THC, with uplifting effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sweet Gelato Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

