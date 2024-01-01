Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Sweet Mandarine Zkittlez XL Auto

Sweet Mandarine Zkittlez XL Auto is a hybrid, autoflowering weed strain bred by Sweet Seeds; it combines a potent, orange-forward Zkittlez clone x Sweet Mimosa XL Auto for a vigorous plant with high resin and a profile of orange, mango, pine, and wood notes. Sweet Mandarine Zkittlez F1 (Fast Version) offers consumers and patients energizing, giggly, and creative effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sweet Mandarine Zkittlez XL Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

