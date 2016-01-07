ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Swiss Bliss has a rather infamous history. Plants from this strain are all descended from a Swiss sativa plant that was seized by the gendarme and eventually given asylum in Holland at Paradise Seeds. The plant was hybridized with other strains to create the mostly sativa hybrid that is known as Swiss Bliss. These plants are hardy growers but do best indoors and flower at 9 weeks. Space may be a concern as they are known for their abundant branching, but when given the space, they can produce very high yields. Flowers usually show an abundance of frosty crystals and the aroma of sour fruit.

This strain will always have a place in my heart because it's the first one I smoked. Although it may not be the best, I will always enjoy Swiss Bliss because it brings me back.
Definitely one of the most unique buds I've come across . its aroma was very sweet and had an overpowering fresh citrus smell that blew my mind when I opened my bag. It looked outstanding and very very dank, I took a whole bong hit and could feel it's medicating effects almost instantly. The high is...
This is a great strain, I love it! It's better than coffee to get up and go start working! (I work from home) I could smoke this all day. Day being the keyword. I cannot sleep at night when smoking this. I suggest an Indica as well to balance this out.
This was one of the first very memorable strains that I remember getting in college. I just remember that you could stick it to the wall and it would stay put, for a couple seconds at least. The buds were always well manicured, fragrant, and bristling with white crystals. The high was very mellow...
Very good especially in a vaporizer or bong. Nice smooth voyage to just relax and have a mind vacation. Great with movies, hanging with friends, and even that simple but needed alone time with your friends the electronic entertainers.
