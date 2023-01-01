Syncopation
Syncopation is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Pie and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Syncopation is known for its moderate THC content, averaging around 17-20%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Syncopation features limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Syncopation typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Syncopations effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Syncopation, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to SyncopationOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Syncopation products near you
Similar to Syncopation near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—