Hybrid

4.4 77 reviews

Blueberry Pie

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 77 reviews

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie is the indica-dominant hybrid of two famous strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Dream. Each strain in this potent cross has its own claim to fame, but when combined their unique attributes coalesce to form a strain greater than the sum of its parts. The blueberry flavor and mental haze of Blue Dream contributes to the stilted cerebral buzz, which is then anchored through the Kush-heavy effects of Girl Scout Cookies, amounting to a strain that shrugs off stress and mutes mild physical discomfort. 

 

Effects

54 people reported 430 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 62%
Uplifted 48%
Euphoric 37%
Giggly 22%
Stress 38%
Pain 37%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 24%
Anxiety 22%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

77

Avatar for potprincess2000
Member since 2016
I'm really surprised more people haven't reviewed this strain! Blue Dream x Girl Scout Cookies couldn't be a more perfect cross. It's super yummy too, leaving a noticeable sugary taste in your mouth.Two strains renowned for their pain reliving effects and euphoric happiness combine to create a power...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for bleafnmiracles
Member since 2016
This strain is exceptional for both medical and recreational use. I personally haven't had many strains where the best of both strains crossed manifests in the new flower, this is the exception. The blue dream portion comes through *amazingly* on this strain. But because of that, I wouldn't recommen...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for NoDoze27
Member since 2016
Good strain for me. Really takes away the stress of the day. I actually feel some pain relief in my shoulder as well. Thanks to Ermont Dispensary in Quincy MA.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for msheridan38
Member since 2017
Blueberry Pie gave me a feeling of full-body relaxation that i've never experienced with any other strain. Any pain i had was numbed and any worries I had were alleviated, I felt so at peace with my body and thankfully I've only ever smoked this strain right before bed, and it results in the best ni...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Gomez9741
Member since 2016
This is FIRE all day long . The few times I've seen it , I pick it up. Always happy & relieved of my ailments. You will be happy you tried some.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Blueberry Pie

