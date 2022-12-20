Syrup OG
Syrup OG effects are mostly calming.
Syrup OG potency is higher THC than average.
Syrup OG is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, focused, and happy. Syrup OG has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Syrup OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Syrup OG
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Syrup OG sensations
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Syrup OG products near you
Similar to Syrup OG near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—