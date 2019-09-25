Bred by Amsterdam Genetics, Tangerine G13 has won awards for quality from consumers and growers alike. Designed to boost up the beloved Tangerine, it crosses that euphoric and fruity strain with the potent indica powerhouse G13. Expect Tangerine terpenes with a fruity orange and citrus nose that’s soft and welcoming, with a high that starts off cerebral and ends up full-body.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find Tangerine G13 nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tangerine G13 nearby.
Lineage
Products with Tangerine G13
Hang tight. We're looking for Tangerine G13 nearby.