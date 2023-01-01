TangoJack
aka Tango
TangoJack, also known as Tango, is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropical Zkittlez and an unknown strain. TangoJack is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers and occasional users. Leafly customers tell us TangoJack’s effects include energizing, uplifting, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose TangoJack when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and stress. Bred by TangoJack Cannabis and released in 2021, TangoJack features flavors like tropical, diesel, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but the buds are bold with aromatics, thick white trichomes, and purple accents. The average price of TangoJack typically ranges from $50–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed TangoJack, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
