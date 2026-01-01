Terpene Fire OG
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
stock photo similar to Terpene Fire OG
Hybrid
Terpene Fire OG potency is higher THC than average.
Terpene Fire OG is a richly aromatic, indica-dominant hybrid built from three elite OG lines for truly standout scent and flavor. Bold lemon fuel and citrus zest greet your senses, flowing into earthy pine and complex herbal layers that evolve with every pull. The high starts with a smooth cerebral uplift, easing gently into deep body relaxation that comforts without overwhelming. A perfect choice for seasoned consumers seeking full-bodied calm and a flavorful OG experience. Have you tried Terpene Fire OG? Leave a review and let us know your experience!
