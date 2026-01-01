Terpentine
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Hybrid
Terpentine potency is higher THC than average.
Terpentine is a loud, sativa-leaning hybrid bred from GMO × Tangie, known for its sharp, fuel-forward aroma and energizing effects. Expect an intense nose of gasoline, pine cleaner, and bright citrus peel, with a flavor that’s just as bold and lingering. The effects hit fast with a clear, uplifting cerebral buzz that feels energizing and mentally stimulating, while the body stays light and functional. Best enjoyed during the day or early evening, Turpentine is a favorite among terpene lovers who prefer loud flavor and heady effects over heavy sedation. If you’ve tried this strain, leave a review.
