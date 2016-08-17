ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Brotherhood by Animas Seed Co. is a stimulating cross of Slick Willie and Icarus. This strain has a quick onset and robust longevity, making it ideal for anyone seeking some get-up-and-go. Hitting firmly between the eyes and rippling outward throughout the body, The Brotherhood offers a stimulating alertness ideal for exercise, sports, or outdoor activity. Do not indulge in this particular strain near or before bed as the stimulating effects can easily postpone rest. 

 

Member since 2016
Picked this up from Mindful in Berthoud, CO. The high brought on some munchies and a lot of euphoric feelings. It was a creeping kind of high - started mellow and ramped up. Felt alert and no couch lock, but was a little distracted. Enjoyed this one a lot and would have it again.
Member since 2016
Easily one of my top strains. I smoked one bowl and was baked.
Member since 2017
Loved this strain! Great wake'n'bake for a productive weekend. "Perky" is the best word I have. Definitely a new go-to.
Member since 2017
It's a fun high. Took a couple of hits then did some yoga and it was amazing. But I also took hits then went to bed and was groggy the next morning. It is a lasting high that's better for activities, I wasn't stuck or mind racing effects so that's a plus for this day preferred strain, idk wake n bak...
Member since 2019
"Weed Bros OG" This Sin City Hybrid has 21.907 THC. The strain has a smell & taste of grapefruit from the Limonene. The high provides pain relief with the high β-Caryophyllene content. It also has a low amount of Myrcene which makes it a good choice for wake & bake
