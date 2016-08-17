The Brotherhood by Animas Seed Co. is a stimulating cross of Slick Willie and Icarus. This strain has a quick onset and robust longevity, making it ideal for anyone seeking some get-up-and-go. Hitting firmly between the eyes and rippling outward throughout the body, The Brotherhood offers a stimulating alertness ideal for exercise, sports, or outdoor activity. Do not indulge in this particular strain near or before bed as the stimulating effects can easily postpone rest.
