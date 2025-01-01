stock photo similar to The Fizz
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
The Fizz
The Fizz is a cannabis strain bred by Bloom Seed Co. The Fizz is a cross between Sherb Cake and Strawberry Guava. The Fizz features Permanent Marker in its lineage, Leafly’s Strain of The Year 2023. Like much of the Bloom Seed Co catalog, The Fizz has the potential to be a solid washer when it comes to concentrates.
