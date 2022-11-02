Strawberry Guava
Strawberry Guava effects are mostly calming.
Strawberry Guava potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Guava is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Strawberry Guava. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry Guava
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Strawberry Guava sensations
Strawberry Guava helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Strawberry Guava products near you
Similar to Strawberry Guava near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—