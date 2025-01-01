stock photo similar to Sherb Cake
Sherb Cake
Sherb Cake is a cannabis strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics. Sherb Cake pairs the Permanent Marker with Purple Push Pop. Sherb Cake features a heavy cake and gas terpene profile. The Permanent Marker in Sherb Cake won Leafly Strain of The Year in 2023.
