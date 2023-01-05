The Juice effects are mostly energizing.
The Juice potency is higher THC than average.
Buy strains with similar effects to The Juice
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
The Juice strain effects
The Juice strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop The Juice products near you
Similar to The Juice near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—