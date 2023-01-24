The Menthol reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Menthol.
The Menthol strain effects
The Menthol strain helps with
- 10% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 10% of people say it helps with Cancer
- 10% of people say it helps with Crohn's disease
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
The Menthol reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to The Menthol
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in