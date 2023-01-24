The Shire
The Shire effects are mostly energizing.
The Shire potency is higher THC than average.
The Shire is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Durban Poison and Silver Haze. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, talkative, and uplifted. The Shire has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, The Shire, before let us know! Leave a review.
The Shire strain effects
The Shire strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 16% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
