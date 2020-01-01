The Wills is a flavorful Willy’s Wonder phenotype that has been floating around Western Washington for decades. This “local landrace” was shared among breeders throughout the Pacific Northwest for its pleasurable effects and eagerness to grow. Offering Kush-like, indica-dominant effects, The Wills lays into the limbs while uplifting the mind, naturally dissipating stress and enhancing mood. It emits a strong aroma of pine and citrus that is nearly astringent, while the flavor offers up complex floral notes and a clean pine finish.