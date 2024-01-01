stock photo similar to The Wolf
Hybrid

The Wolf

This bad boy sits at the top of the food chain. Cookies and Lemonnade have cooked up something fierce with The Wolf, a hybrid strain released as part of the Medellin line that crosses Medellin with Dogwalker OG. The buds are fat and epically dense, resplendent in several shades of purple. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Wolf, howl at us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

