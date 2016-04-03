ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dogwalker OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Dogwalker OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 271 reviews

Dogwalker OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 60 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 271 reviews

Dogwalker OG
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. Dogwalker OG promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.

Effects

Show all

191 people reported 1356 effects
Relaxed 60%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 34%
Sleepy 27%
Stress 29%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 21%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 5%
Headache 3%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

271

write a review

Find Dogwalker OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dogwalker OG nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Albert Walker
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Strain
Dogwalker OG
Strain child
Dog Face
child

Products with Dogwalker OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Dogwalker OG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

April Netflix and Chill: Tax Returns for All of Us!
April Netflix and Chill: Tax Returns for All of Us!
Cannabis Scents and Sensibility: Why Marijuana’s Fragrance Is a Feast for the Nose
Cannabis Scents and Sensibility: Why Marijuana’s Fragrance Is a Feast for the Nose
6 Arousing Cannabis Strains for Your Summer Romance
6 Arousing Cannabis Strains for Your Summer Romance

Most popular in