Thor's Hammer

Thor’s Hammer is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Massive Creations from a cross of OG Kush x (Silver Tooth x Russian Kush). It’s a high-yielding and resinous plant that blooms into vibrant green buds with thick orange pistils and opaque trichomes. Thor’s Hammer packs a potent wallop, and emits a sweet OG aroma with notes of pine, earth, and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Thor’s Hammer, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

