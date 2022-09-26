Thug Life #4
aka Thug Life
Thug Life #4 potency is higher THC than average.
Thug Life #4 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Thug Life #4 - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Thug Life #4 weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Thug Life #4 products near you
Similar to Thug Life #4 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—