stock photo similar to Tiger Champagne
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Tiger Champagne

Tiger Champagne is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawnana and Sour Apple. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tiger Champagne is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by 1937, the average price of Tiger Champagne typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tiger Champagne’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tiger Champagne, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Tiger Champagne

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Tiger Champagne products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Tiger Champagne near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight