Tiger Paw
Cookies and Lemonnade welcome you to the jungle. Tiger Paw is a hybrid strain released as part of the Medellin line, combining Medellin with Animal Mints BX1. The buds look as dangerous as they smoke, with blocky structures that range from deep green to blackened purple, milky calyxes and thick orange hairs. Tiger Paw roars with gassy funk terps, and sweet and minty notes linger underneath. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tiger Paw, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
