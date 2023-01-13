Timewarp
aka Texada Timewarp
Timewarp effects are mostly energizing.
Timewarp potency is higher THC than average.
Timewarp, also known as Texada Timewarp,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, happy, and relaxed. Timewarp has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Timewarp, before let us know! Leave a review.
