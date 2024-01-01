T.I.T.S. reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain T.I.T.S..

write a review

T.I.T.S. strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Euphoric

T.I.T.S. strain helps with

  • Arthritis
    50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
  • Anorexia
    25% of people say it helps with Anorexia
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

T.I.T.S. reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
Loading...Loading...Loading...

Buy strains with similar effects to T.I.T.S.

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you