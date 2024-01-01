T.I.T.S. reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain T.I.T.S..
T.I.T.S. strain effects
T.I.T.S. strain flavors
T.I.T.S. strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 25% of people say it helps with Anorexia
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
T.I.T.S. reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to T.I.T.S.Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you