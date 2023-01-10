TK43
TK43 effects are mostly calming.
TK43 potency is higher THC than average.
TK43 is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, relaxed, and happy. TK43 has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, TK43, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to TK43
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
TK43 strain effects
TK43 strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop TK43 products near you
Similar to TK43 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—