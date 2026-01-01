Toasted Honey
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Toasted Honey
THN
Hybrid
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Toasted Honey is a flavorful hybrid bred from Alien Cookies × Kush Mints 11, known for its nutty, sweet profile with subtle creamy richness. This cultivar delivers a quick onset of effects, leading with an uplifting, heady high that promotes mental clarity and mood elevation. While exact THC levels and sativa/indica ratios can vary by batch, it is generally regarded as a balanced hybrid offering a smooth combination of cerebral stimulation and light body relaxation. Ideal for those seeking a fast-acting, flavorful experience with a pleasant, well-rounded effect.
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