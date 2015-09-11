ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Tommy's Home Grown
Hybrid

3.7 18 reviews

Tommy's Home Grown

aka THG

Tommy's Home Grown

Tommy’s Home Grown, or THG for short, is a balanced hybrid strain that falls under the “Chong Certified” label. Exclusively offered at Encanto Green Cross in Phoenix, THG delivers uplifting and energizing effects alongside a sweet tropical aroma. Comfortable and functional, Tommy’s Home Grown is a favorite for winding down after a long and stressful day.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

18

