Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Trewbacca

Trewbacca

From Plantworks out of Washington state, Trewbacca is a cross of True OG and GSC. This indica-dominant hybrid brings out the best of both strains with beautiful dense and bulbous nugs that are big like GSC and sticky and stinky like True OG. The flavor profile is thick and earthy with notes of chocolate emanating from delicious purple flowers. 

