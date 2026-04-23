Tricho Jordan reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tricho Jordan.
Tricho Jordan strain effects
Tricho Jordan strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anorexia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Tricho Jordan reviews
r........8
April 23, 2026
I came here to leave the same exact review as the other guy.
r........a
March 1, 2026
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Tingly
I don't usually leave reviews. But I made an account just to leave a review of this strain in particular. Idk who the grower was. I could feel this stuff entering my body as I exhaled. Starts off tingly and becomes thought provoking. I'm impressed with the stone. A lot! The smell and flavor? I'm not very good at translating flavors and scents. This one is unique to me. I enjoy gassy, dank old school flavors. This is definitely a new school strain.
f........3
Today
I came here to leave the same exact review as the other two guys.