Tricho Jordan is a potent, indica-leaning hybrid bred from Chimera #2 × Chimera #3, a truffle-forward lineage known for heavy resin production and complex terpene profiles. This cultivar delivers a rich aroma of sweet cream, vanilla, fruity candy, and subtle earthy funk, with occasional gassy undertones depending on the cut. The effects settle in quickly with a deep sense of body relaxation paired with a euphoric, mood-lifting headspace that feels soothing without being overly sedating. With solid THC levels and long-lasting effects, Tricho Jordan is well suited for unwinding, easing stress, and evening sessions. Dense, trichome-coated buds and its layered, dessert-meets-funk flavor make Tricho Jordan a standout choice for fans of Chimera and truffle-style genetics.