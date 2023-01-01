Trilogene Purps
write a review
Trilogene Purps is an indica leaning hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing T1 with Purple Rain. Consumers say this strain smells like OG Kush with hints of grape. Trilogene Purps tastes gassy, earthy, and peppery. Growers say this strain has dark purple and green buds. Trilogene Purps is bred by Trilogene Seeds.
Buy strains with similar effects to Trilogene Purps
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Trilogene Purps products near you
Similar to Trilogene Purps near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—