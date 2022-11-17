T1
aka Trump
T1 effects are mostly calming.
T1 potency is lower THC than average.
T1 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between The Wife and Afghan Skunk. T1 is 12% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us T1 effects include focused, talkative, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose T1 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Industrial Hemp Farms, T1 features flavors like earthy, diesel, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of T1 typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed T1, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
T1 sensations
T1 helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
