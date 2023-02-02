Tropical Adhesive
Tropical Adhesive effects are mostly energizing.
Tropical Adhesive is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Tropical Adhesive - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Tropical Adhesive strain effects
Tropical Adhesive strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Hypertension
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
