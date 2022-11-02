Tropical Heat
aka Tropic Heat
Tropical Heat effects are mostly calming.
Tropical Heat potency is higher THC than average.
Tropical Heat, also known as Tropic Heat,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, giggly, and relaxed. Tropical Heat has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Tropical Heat, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Tropical Heat
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Tropical Heat sensations
Tropical Heat helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Tropical Heat products near you
Similar to Tropical Heat near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—