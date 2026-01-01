Tropical Junky is a sativa-leaning hybrid bred from Orange 76 × Chimera Junky, typically testing around 25–31% THC. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a vibrant, fruit-forward profile with notes of sweet tropical fruit, peachy citrus, and bright pineapple layered over subtle musky undertones. Driven by terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, and humulene, it offers a refreshing and flavorful experience. Expect an uplifting, energetic head high that promotes creativity, focus, and sociability without heavy sedation. Bright, tropical, and motivating, Tropical Junky is ideal for daytime use, social sessions, or staying inspired throughout the day. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!