Tropical OG
Tropical OG effects are mostly energizing.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Tropical OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Tropical OG
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Tropical OG strain effects
Tropical OG strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Tropical OG products near you
Similar to Tropical OG near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—