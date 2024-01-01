Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 26%CBD 4%

Tropical Popsicle

Tropical Popsicle is a hybrid weed strain bred by Envy Genetics from a genetic cross of Slurricane x Blow Pop. This is an efficient strain that blooms into grape-colored buds that ooze sweet, tangy, and chocolatey terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Popsicle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

