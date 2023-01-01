Blow Pop
Blow Pop is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the classic OG Kush X Sunset Sherbet strains. Blow Pop has a sweet and fruity aroma with notes of cotton candy and gas. Blow Pop is 23-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blow Pop effects include relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blow Pop when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by Exotics Wizard, Blow Pop features flavors like candy, fruity, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some myrcene or caryophyllene based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Blow Pop typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel calm and happy while enjoying its sweet and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blow Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
