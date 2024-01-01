stock photo similar to True Chocolate
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 26%CBD 1%CBG 1%

True Chocolate

True Chocolate is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Copycat Genetics from a cross of (Chocolate Diesel x Chocolate Thai) x Chocolate Strawberry. This is truly a candy bar in a bowl, joint, or dab—milk chocolate terps through and through. True Chocolate grows vigorously with a lot of stretch, into buds that blend green and purple under a blizzard of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed True Chocolate, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to True Chocolate

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop True Chocolate products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to True Chocolate near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight