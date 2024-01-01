stock photo similar to Chocolate Peaches
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Chocolate Peaches

Chocolate Peaches is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Chemdog from a cross of True Chocolate x Peaches n Cream for the Smash Hits collection. This decadent strain has a palate that matches its name, with sweet, chocolate and tree fruit notes. Chocolate Peaches packs an intensely sedating punch, ideal for nighttime or for patients dealing with pain and nausea. It may also give you a case of the giggles. Buds grow blocky and dark green with light orange hairs and pale yellow trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chocolate Peaches, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

