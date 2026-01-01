Urban Legend is a potent hybrid strain (≈55% indica / 45% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 22–30%, featuring modern exotic genetics known for combining heavy gas, sweet earth, and dessert-style complexity. While exact lineage can vary by cultivator, Urban Legend is typically associated with rich OG and candy-forward hybrid influence, producing dense, resin-heavy buds with bold aroma and balanced effects. Its terpene-rich profile commonly delivers notes of diesel, sweet cream, earthy spice, dark berries, and subtle citrus layered over a pungent kush backbone. Often driven by terpenes such as caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, Urban Legend offers a flavorful smoke that begins with an uplifting euphoric head rush before settling into relaxing full-body calm and stress relief. Smooth, potent, and versatile, Urban Legend is ideal for evening sessions, creative downtime, or unwinding while still maintaining a social and mentally elevated vibe. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!