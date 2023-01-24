Urkle Berry
aka Urkleberry, Urkle Berry II
stock photo similar to urkle berry
THC 13%CBD 0%Myrcene
Urkle Berry potency is lower THC than average.
No reviews or effects reported yet
write a review
Urkle Berry is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Urkle Berry - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Urkle Berry
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Urkle Berry products near you
Similar to Urkle Berry near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—