HybridTHC 22%CBD

V Power

aka V-Power

V Power is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Race Fuel and V-Spec. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. V Power is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by High Five Genetics, the average price of V Power typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about V Power’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed V Power, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight