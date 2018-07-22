ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Race Fuel OG
Hybrid

4.7 41 reviews

Race Fuel OG (aka Race Fuel) by Archive Seeds is a potent hybrid steeped in gassy, earthy genetics. Created from the “High Octane” OG phenotype of OG Kush x Face Off OG, Race Fuel OG harnesses the intense diesel fuel aroma of “High Octane” while incorporating the deep body effects as well as citrus and pine aromas from Face Off OG. Race Fuel’s strong OG Kush backbone gives it mid-range potency with flavor to spare. The strain’s effects hit with a rush of energy to the head and settles down into a cozy, weighted stone that can help abate anxiety, ADD, minor pain, and a lack of appetite. 

Effects

Relaxed 75%
Euphoric 57%
Happy 57%
Focused 50%
Uplifted 50%
Stress 53%
Pain 50%
Anxiety 46%
Depression 32%
Nausea 25%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Race Fuel OG

