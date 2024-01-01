stock photo similar to Vampire Killer
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Vampire Killer

Vampire Killer is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of African Thai x Marie Laveau (think of it as a blend of Durban, OG, and Afghani strains). This combination gives Vampire Killer its unique profile of earthy, herbal, and garlic terps. Vampire Killer has both relaxing and focusing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Vampire Killer, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Vampire Killer

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Vampire Killer products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Vampire Killer near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Vampire Killer strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight